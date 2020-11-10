‘Alarming rate’ of coronavirus cases forces Ross HS into hybrid schedule

There are 2,833 students enrolled at Ross Schools with 934 attending the high school.

From Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 there were five new coronavirus positive tests among students forcing 60 students to be quarantined at home, according to Ross' coronavirus dashboard.

“As we move forward through the rest of this school year, it is important to remember that as a community our actions impact one another. The change to a hybrid model at the high school is not a result of COVID transmission within the school, but because of spread that is occurring within the community,” said Konkle.

“Our best chance to keep our schools open is to follow CDC guidelines both within the schools and in our interactions outside of school,” he said.