‘Alarming rate’ of coronavirus cases forces Ross HS into hybrid schedule

A Butler County high school is switching to a hybrid class schedule in response to the “alarming rate” of coronavirus cases among its students.
Officials at Ross Local Schools announced today the move to an alternate-day class schedule that will last until Jan. 15.
“Our confirmed COVID case numbers at the high school in particular are growing at an alarming rate,” wrote Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle in a notice posted on the district’s website.
“While we haven’t experienced a tremendous amount of student-to-student or staff-to-student spread, our case numbers have increased dramatically in the last two weeks. An additional factor in this decision is that as of yesterday, approximately 15 percent of our total in-person population at Ross High School was in ordered quarantine or isolation as dictated by the guidelines we’ve been given by the Butler County General Health District."
High school students will be divided alphabetically and “on days students are not attending school, they will be expected to stay on pace with the class. Students will attend Zoom sessions for class and complete work assigned (online).”
There are 2,833 students enrolled at Ross Schools with 934 attending the high school.
From Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 there were five new coronavirus positive tests among students forcing 60 students to be quarantined at home, according to Ross' coronavirus dashboard.
“As we move forward through the rest of this school year, it is important to remember that as a community our actions impact one another. The change to a hybrid model at the high school is not a result of COVID transmission within the school, but because of spread that is occurring within the community,” said Konkle.
“Our best chance to keep our schools open is to follow CDC guidelines both within the schools and in our interactions outside of school,” he said.