Hamilton program adds 14th mural with a nod to the nearby high school

The latest mural, and third completed this year, is located on the side of the ELITE Performance and Wellness building, 190 N. Brookwood Ave. At 3,400 square feet, the “Garden of the Dogs” mural is the second largest mural in the program, only behind the Taking Flight mural at Rotary Park.

Acus-Smith said the “Garden of the Dogs” mural was impressive on a small scale. Then she saw it on the side of the building.

She said this mural depicts a “dynamic garden” of native flora and fauna, such as the trillium flower, buckeye tree and ladybugs. Another layer includes hidden bulldog images as a nod to nearby Hamilton High School.

“It’s so much better than you imagine,” she said. “You can drive by and see the floral designs, but if you stop, you see all the hidden elements that create another layer of interest.”

Dan Moorehead, owner of the fitness business, said the mural looks “awesome” and numerous clients have commented about the art work.

“It’s really positive,” he said.

Acus-Smith said StreetSpark hopes to add two or three murals sometime in 2021