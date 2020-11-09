X

Butler County dispatch center: How much will it charge for calls?

News | 37 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said recently it plans to begin charging all departments that use its emergency dispatch center, not just the few that pay now.

Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said the department plans to charge Fairfield, Oxford and Ross townships, the villages of New Miami and Seven Mile and MetroParks for police dispatching next year. The cities of Hamilton and Oxford began paying for the service several years ago.

Some departments have said they’re unhappy with the move, because it will add costs where they don’t exist now.

ExploreButler County sheriff to charge communities for dispatching police calls, and some aren’t happy

How much will it cost? Here’s the breakdown:

JurisdictionCost2019 police calls
Hamilton$1.15 million91,550
Oxford$366,31913,505
Fairfield Twp.$219,63811,694
Ross Twp.$75,7804,165
New Miami$47,5422,966
Oxford Twp.$34,6511,759
MetroParks$6,999229
Seven Mile$5,764341
Total$1.9 million126,209

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.