Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“It’s my third test of the past 12 months, and it is positive,” he said.

He said he will be going into quarantine at home for two weeks.

Suspicious bag outside Butler County church had cat, newborn kittens inside

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called Thursday for a suspicious package left outside a church in New Miami. Instead of ticking, deputies heard purring. It wasn’t a bomb, but a cat and her newborn kittens inside the bag.

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called Thursday for a suspicious package left outside a church in New Miami.

Instead of ticking, deputies heard purring. It wasn’t a bomb, but a cat and her newborn kittens inside the bag, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

The bag also contained a note stating that the mother cat, Sprinkles, went into labor Wednesday afternoon. The cat and her six kittens were taken to the Animal Friends Humane Society shelter in Hamilton.

Man who lead police on hour-long chase through Middletown indicted

Ryan M. Carrell Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A Trenton man has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury on charges stemming from an alleged hour-long police chase in Middletown.

Ryan Carrell, 41, of Trenton, was indicted Wednesday for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Middletown police were called at 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 22 to the CVS on Breiel Boulevard on a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police

Butler County officials say at least 20% of population immune to COVID-19

Lakota schools employee Amy Powell gets her Covid-19 vaccine administered by Kroger pharmacist Nancy Adomako Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Since COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramped up about 40,000 Butler County residents have gotten a shot in the arm, and including people who have already had the coronavirus, about 20% of the county’s population is immune.

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter said about 10% of the 384,000 county residents have been inoculated, and another 9% have reported having the virus, although they know there are unreported positive cases.

“If you look at those numbers at least 20% of Butler County citizens are immune to getting COVID and that’s a very large number,” Carpenter said. “Our health commissioners are very pleased with this.”

Liberty Twp. changes plan for former administration building after neighbor complaints

The Liberty Twp. trustees have an offer to sell the former town hall at 6400 Princeton Road for $515,000 but some neighbors oppose the move.

A planned sale of the former Liberty Twp. administration building is still on, but trustees have scrapped an application to broadly rezone the site in favor of a more restrictive classification.

Residents were upset when the trustees planned to rezone the old meeting space site at 6400 Princeton Road to “B-2″ for a $515,000 deal to sell to a West Chester Twp. business. The zone change was a condition of the sale.

The buyer wanted B-2 zoning because it is the least restrictive with a whole host of uses like gas stations, discount retailers and sexually oriented businesses, with conditions. A “planned unit development” classification allows the township to pick what uses are permitted on a specific property.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Snow day on the sled hill in Butler County

Anton Sheafe sleds down a hill with Alora Sheafe, 3, and Amir Sheafe, 4, at Voice of America MetroPark Thursday, February 18, 2021 in West Chester Township. Many schools in the area were off for a snow day. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The sledding hill at Voice of America MetroPark was a popular attraction Thursday.

