Suspicious bag outside New Miami church had cat, newborn kittens inside

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called Thursday for a suspicious package left outside a church in New Miami.
Instead of ticking, deputies heard purring. It wasn’t a bomb, but a cat and her newborn kittens inside the bag, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.
The bag also contained a note stating that the mother cat, Sprinkles, went into labor Wednesday afternoon. The cat and her six kittens were taken to the Animal Friends Humane Society shelter in Hamilton.
“Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends shelter,” the Facebook post stated.
