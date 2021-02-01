Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The coroner’s office will autopsy Travis Goad, said spokesman Martin Schneider.. The autopsy will be performed this morning, but the office cannot release any further information at this time, he said.

When asked about the report Goad had committed suicide in the jail, Butler County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer confirmed the incident.

3 shot, 1 killed in separate Middletown shootings Sunday night

Karlos Chase Philpot MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

At least three people were shot in Middletown on Sunday night, including one fatally, and suspects have been arrested, according to Middletown police.

At 9 p.m., officers responded to the apartments in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road for a shooting. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Middletown paramedics transported both victims to Atrium Medical Center, where Angela Combs died. The second shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified three suspects in the shooting. Two people, an adult and a 17-year-old, have been charged with murder and felonious assault. Karlos Chase Philpot was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charges. The juvenile was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

Meet 2 of Butler County’s most interesting Black-owned businesses

Mike Neal, owner of Neal's Famous BBQ, has been in the food business in Hamilton for nearly twenty years. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Twenty years ago, with a crumbled up $10 bill in his pocket, an old grill, a packet of ribs and three loaves of bread, Mike Neal started selling sandwiches on a corner of East Avenue in Hamilton.

From those humble beginnings Neal operates three barbecue businesses, and his sauce is sold at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield and local Kroger stores. Soon he will start manufacturing his sauce locally.

Throughout Black History Month, the Journal-News will be covering Butler County’s past, present and future in the Black community. Today begins that coverage with two of the county’s most interesting Black-owned businesses.

Mason firefighter charged for allegedly assaulting fire chief and police officer

A string of new business expansions have been announced so far in 2015 in Mason. "One of the strongest things we've been able to do in our economic development program... is really learn how to become a part of a company's growth strategy", said Mason's economic development director Michele Blair. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Levingston, Chelsey (CMG-Dayton) Credit: Levingston, Chelsey (CMG-Dayton)

A Fairfield Twp. man employed as a Mason firefighter is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and the fire chief, according to police and court documents.

Joseph Mikal Bales, 27, of Mason-Montgomery Road, assaulted Mason Police Sgt. Jeremy Saylor and Mason Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the firehouse on Mason Montgomery Road, according to the police report.

Bales is charged with two counts of felony assault, disrupting public service, also a felony, and resisting arrest. a misdemeanor.

Judge: Statements made by Middletown man accused of killing woman and hiding her in barrel can be used at trial

Attorney David Brewer, left, talks with William Slaton during a hearing Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Slaton is charged with murder and tampering with evidence for allegedly killing a woman and putting her body n a metal drum. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Statements made to detectives by a Middletown man accused of killing a woman and hiding her in a metal drum will be permitted at his May trial, a Butler County Common Pleas Judge has ruled.

William Slaton, 35, was arrested June 30 after Middletown police discovered 21-year-old Cecily Cornett’s body in a barrel at his home in the 3200 block of Yankee Road. His is charged with murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse and assault.

Slaton was in Butler County Common Pleas Court for hearings this week on a defense motion to suppress evidence ahead of his trial scheduled for May 3.

PHOTOS: Hamilton pharmacy closes after 118 years in business

Pharmacist Jim Fescina shows some of the historic items on display in Hughes Pharmacy Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Hughes Pharmacy, a business that has been in Hamilton for over 100 years, will close its doors permanently on Saturday. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hughes Pharmacy, a business that has been in Hamilton for over 100 years, closed its doors permanently on Saturday.

