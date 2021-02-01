3 shot, 1 killed in separate Middletown shootings Sunday night

At 9 p.m., officers responded to the apartments in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road for a shooting. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Middletown paramedics transported both victims to Atrium Medical Center, where Angela Combs died. The second shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified three suspects in the shooting. Two people, an adult and a 17-year-old, have been charged with murder and felonious assault. Karlos Chase Philpot was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charges. The juvenile was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.