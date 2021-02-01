3 shot, 1 killed in separate Middletown shootings Sunday night

At least three people were shot in Middletown on Sunday night, including one fatally, and suspects have been arrested, according to Middletown police.
At 9 p.m., officers responded to the apartments in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road for a shooting. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Middletown paramedics transported both victims to Atrium Medical Center, where Angela Combs died. The second shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified three suspects in the shooting. Two people, an adult and a 17-year-old, have been charged with murder and felonious assault. Karlos Chase Philpot was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charges. The juvenile was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720.
In a second incident, a teen boy was shot in the leg at a Sherman Avenue residence earlier Sunday night, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk. The shootings are not believed to be related.