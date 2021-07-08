Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

A generator in the back of 801 Ludlow was being filled under an awning when a spill caught fire and spread to the house, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.

The fire happened about 11 p.m., and firefighters remained at the scene until early this morning.

‘Very elegant’ Hamilton woman joins 103-year-old club at care facility

Mary McComb celebrates her 103rd birthday with a party at Bradford Place Wednesday, July 7 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller probably wishes the city’s bottled water — what he called the “world’s best tasting” — could be credited with the longevity of some of the residents at Bradford Place on Millville Avenue.

For the second time this year, the Diversicare facility hosted a 103rd birthday party, this time for Mary McComb. Eunice Murphy celebrated her 103rd birthday in March and Jane Auld turns 103 on Aug. 8. Two other centenarian residents passed away during the winter, said Redina Smith, activities supervisor.

Moeller attended McComb’s birthday party Wednesday afternoon in the Millikin Family Lobby and gave her and Murphy two blue bottles of Hamilton water. When told Auld’s birthday is next month, Moeller, who was out of water, said he’d delivered two more bottles this week.

Middletown considers 25-year levy to build 4 fire stations

Middletown city council members and city officials took a bus tour of the four fire stations in operation in Middletown and one of Fairfield Township's more modern stations Tuesday, June 18. This is fire headquarters station 83 on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Saying the city’s four fire stations are “not up to standards,” Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick has recommended putting a 1-mill property tax levy on the May 3, 2022, ballot. But Mayor Nicole Condrey has questioned both the length of the levy and why the city would wait until next spring.

City council heard the first reading of a resolution Tuesday night that would place a 25-year levy on the ballot that would replace the previously-enacted 1-mill levy established to fund debt service for the Central Connections Senior Center that is expiring this year.

Council will vote on the legislation at its next meeting on July 20.

The cost of designing, furnishing, and constructing the four new facilities that would replace the “inadequate and obsolete” existing stations is estimated at $16,667,500, Palenick said.

Recognize heroes: Nominate a Fairfield city or township police, fire or medical workers

The Fairfield Community Foundation, in partnership with Fairfield city and township and Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, are looking for the community to nominated hometown heroes in the greater Fairfield area, which includes police, fire and medical professionals in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The Fairfield Community Foundation is looking for the public’s help to recognize hometown heroes in Fairfield city and township.

The foundation, as well as the city, township and Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, will recognize first responders and medical professionals on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Nomination forms are online at FairfieldCommunityFoundation.org

“I think we all remember where we were when the airplanes hit the twin towers, and how it impacted how it impacted not just New York but the entire country and probably the world,” said Linda Yarger, the foundation’s president. “I think we remember how frightened we were, not knowing what would happen next, who did it and why.””

Jobs alert: Manufacturer building new Hamilton facility now hiring

Officials held a groundbreaking on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Hamilton for the first U.S. site of Saica Group. The 350,000 square-foot plant will manufacture corrugated packaging. The project marks Spanish company Saica’s expansion into the U.S. market, and represents a $72-million investment. CONTRIBUTED

The Spain-based Saica Group won’t open its new box-making facility in Hamilton’s Enterprise Park until late this year or early 2022, but the company will hold in-person interviews for some of its jobs on Saturday.

The positions include sales representative, forklift operator, machine operator, corrugator operator, corrugator manager, converting manager, maintenance technician, customer service manager, supply-chain manager and structural designer.

The in-person interviews will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, at Hamilton City Hall, 345 High St. But the company, which makes corrugated boxes from recycled paper, asks that people schedule interviews by contacting Maria Stefanova at Maria.Stefanova@saica.com, “so they’re not just waiting around,” said Rob Pasquinucci, a public-relations specialist.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Former RedHawk celebrates second straight Stanley Cup championship

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) next to Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Former Miami RedHawks center Blake Coleman celebrated his second Stanley Cup championship Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0.

The Lightning won the series 4-1, becoming the first team to repeat as NHL champions since the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17).

“Back to back, baby!” Coleman shouted in a selfie video the Lightning shared on Twitter.

