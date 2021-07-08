Family displaced after large Hamilton fire overnight

A Hamilton family lost everything in a fire late Wednesday on Ludlow Street.
A generator in the back of 801 Ludlow was being filled under an awning when a spill caught fire and spread to the house, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
The fire happened about 11 p.m., and firefighters remained at the scene until early this morning.
“Obviously these people lost everything they had,” Mercer said. “The Red Cross was able to come and help them.”
All were able to escape the blaze, but there were a couple minor injuries when people broke out windows to make sure everyone was out of the house.