Son makes emotional 911 call after finding parents dead in West Chester home

There are 11 municipal police departments in Butler County.

News | 15 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

West Chester police are continuing to investigate the deaths of a couple found dead Tuesday night in their home, and officials say the incident was an apparent murder-suicide.

The 73-year-old husband and his wife, 72, were found by their son about 8:25 p.m. in the 8800 block of Revere Run. A typed note was found at the scene.

According to the son in his 911 call, neighbors were worried about the couple because trash cans were left out. When the son went to check on them, they were dead. The son told dispatchers his father had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

The son read the note to the dispatchers that ended with “I am sorry for what I have done.”

He then says it is “typed out” and not signed.

The sobbing son says his father is in bed, but there is blood on his mother’s pillow and she is on the floor.

“I am never going to get this out of my head. I will never unsee this,” the son told the dispatcher. He said he saw his parents about 5 p.m. Monday and they were grilling out.

“They were fine yesterday afternoon,” he says.

“I am so sorry, I really am,” the dispatcher tells the sobbing man who continues to say “why.”

The Butler County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death after autopsies are preformed.

