journal-news logo
X

Report of woman with gun prompts evacuation, short standoff in Middletown

Middletown police cruiser
Middletown police cruiser

News | 54 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

A suicidal woman prompted a police response on Franklin Street in Middletown Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched about 7:35 p.m. to the first block of Franklin about a 53-year-old woman who reportedly had a gun to her head and may have taken some drugs.

Other residents of the apartment building were evacuated and officers began talking to the woman with a loud speaker. The woman came out with her hands up about 45 minutes later and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

A spent shell casing was found in the apartment on the couch, and there were reports the woman had fired a gun in the residence. Police searched the residence and found a handgun in the springs of a mattress in a bedroom.

ExploreWest Chester couple found dead in their home, police investigating

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top