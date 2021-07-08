Jobs alert: Manufacturer building new Hamilton facility now hiring

Saica Group calls itself “one of the largest and most advanced European players in the development and production of recycled paper for corrugated packaging,” and is among the world’s fastest-growing companies in that sector.

“This event marks the start of ambitious expansion plans for the U.S. market,” Saica Group President Ramón Alejandro said when the company broke ground in October. “We’re excited that this day is here, and truly appreciate the support we’ve received from our partners here in the U.S.”

Saica expects to create 64 new jobs in the region, including 27 skilled operators, 15 manufacturing, engineering and supply-chain professionals, 13 sales staff and nine office and management jobs.

The company has its headquarters in Hamilton’s city-government tower.