Jobs alert: Manufacturer building new Hamilton facility now hiring

HAMILTON — The Spain-based Saica Group won’t open its new box-making facility in Hamilton’s Enterprise Park until late this year or early 2022, but the company will hold in-person interviews for some of its jobs on Saturday.
The positions include sales representative, forklift operator, machine operator, corrugator operator, corrugator manager, converting manager, maintenance technician, customer service manager, supply-chain manager and structural designer.
The in-person interviews will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, at Hamilton City Hall, 345 High St. But the company, which makes corrugated boxes from recycled paper, asks that people schedule interviews by contacting Maria Stefanova at Maria.Stefanova@saica.com, “so they’re not just waiting around,” said Rob Pasquinucci, a public-relations specialist.
Information about the job openings can be found at https://usa.saica.com/en/vacancies/ .
Hamilton’s 350,000 square-foot plant will be Saica’s first the United States, and represents a $72-million investment.
Saica Group calls itself “one of the largest and most advanced European players in the development and production of recycled paper for corrugated packaging,” and is among the world’s fastest-growing companies in that sector.
“This event marks the start of ambitious expansion plans for the U.S. market,” Saica Group President Ramón Alejandro said when the company broke ground in October. “We’re excited that this day is here, and truly appreciate the support we’ve received from our partners here in the U.S.”
Saica expects to create 64 new jobs in the region, including 27 skilled operators, 15 manufacturing, engineering and supply-chain professionals, 13 sales staff and nine office and management jobs.
The company has its headquarters in Hamilton’s city-government tower.