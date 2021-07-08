Recognize heroes: Nominate a Fairfield city or township police, fire or medical workers

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community Foundation is looking for the public’s help to recognize hometown heroes in Fairfield city and township.
The foundation, as well as the city, township and Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, will recognize first responders and medical professionals on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Nomination forms are online at FairfieldCommunityFoundation.org
“I think we all remember where we were when the airplanes hit the twin towers, and how it impacted how it impacted not just New York but the entire country and probably the world,” said Linda Yarger, the foundation’s president. “I think we remember how frightened we were, not knowing what would happen next, who did it and why.””
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets inside the United States. Two of the airplanes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third airplane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth airplane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before it reached its intended target, which is unknown.
The Greater Fairfield Hometown Heroes are people who are a member of the Fairfield city or township police or fire departments, as well as a member of the medical community within the city and township. Justin Krueger, president of Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, said this is the public’s time to help the community “honor the dedication and sacrifice of these dedicated professionals in our community” over the past year.
“As we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where we witnessed the sacrifice of so many first responders and the efforts of our medical community to deal with thousands of injuries, we felt it is a great time to remember (them),” he said.
Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said these hometown heroes are people who may have “helped you, your family or friends (and) they have excelled at helping someone in our community.”
Yarger said she wants “to be flooded with nominations.”
“We want to recognize these people. They go above and beyond every day, and so I’d like for people to take a moment to reflect and remember the people that helped them or stood by them during a difficult time,” she said.
And if people can’t remember who helped them that day, departments and medical offices keep records.
“Make a phone call,” Yarger said. “Do a little extra. Find out who was on duty that day and who answered that call. They went above and beyond, and in recognizing them we need to go above and beyond to find out their names and nominate them for this.”
At 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, a ceremony will be held at the Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park to recognize the Greater Fairfield Hometown Heroes and 9/11.
HOW TO NOMINATE
Any police officer, firefighter, paramedic or healthcare worker within the city or Fairfield or Fairfield Twp. who went above and beyond over the past year can be nominated. Visit FairfieldCommunityFoundation.org/heroes to nominate one or more Greater Fairfield Hometown Heroes.
