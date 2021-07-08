Recognize heroes: Nominate a Fairfield city or township police, fire or medical workers

“As we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where we witnessed the sacrifice of so many first responders and the efforts of our medical community to deal with thousands of injuries, we felt it is a great time to remember (them),” he said.

Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said these hometown heroes are people who may have “helped you, your family or friends (and) they have excelled at helping someone in our community.”

Yarger said she wants “to be flooded with nominations.”

“We want to recognize these people. They go above and beyond every day, and so I’d like for people to take a moment to reflect and remember the people that helped them or stood by them during a difficult time,” she said.

And if people can’t remember who helped them that day, departments and medical offices keep records.

“Make a phone call,” Yarger said. “Do a little extra. Find out who was on duty that day and who answered that call. They went above and beyond, and in recognizing them we need to go above and beyond to find out their names and nominate them for this.”

At 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, a ceremony will be held at the Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park to recognize the Greater Fairfield Hometown Heroes and 9/11.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Any police officer, firefighter, paramedic or healthcare worker within the city or Fairfield or Fairfield Twp. who went above and beyond over the past year can be nominated. Visit FairfieldCommunityFoundation.org/heroes to nominate one or more Greater Fairfield Hometown Heroes.