Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Even though all 165,000 Butler County parcels were reassessed last year, it doesn’t mean taxes rise for everyone, as voted levies and increases in unvoted taxes if they are below a certain level are the two ways taxes rise.

There were multiple tax levies on the 2020 primary and general election ballots, most of which won’t increase taxes. Hamilton and St. Clair and West Chester townships all had new levies approved by voters, so there will be increases in those jurisdictions.

Miami preventing COVID-19 spread in second semester return as improvement continues throughout Butler County

Thousands of Miami University students are starting the second semester in-person classes and remote learning Monday while school officials warn to stay vigilant about coronavirus precautions. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Unlike the start of Miami University’s first semester in the fall, which saw the school draw wide attention for it’s skyrocketing number of students testing positive for coronavirus, the spring semester has brought slow spread.

In Butler County overall, the deaths and hospitalizations are slowing after a spike in both during late December, according to the latest data from the Butler County General Health District.

According to Tuesday’s update on Miami’s coronavirus dashboard, there were 109 student positive cases during the last two weeks with only one new case since last week’s posting.

Liberty Twp. pauses move on former town hall site after neighbor complaints

The Liberty Twp. trustees have an offer to sell the former town hall at 6400 Princeton Road for $515,000 but some neighbors oppose the move.

The Liberty Twp. trustees paused rezoning the former town hall site on Princeton Road, hoping to come to a compromise with the potential buyer after neighbors complained.

After an executive session Tuesday night, Trustee Steve Schramm recommended delaying a vote on rezoning almost four acres on which the old town hall sits on Princeton Road, to clear the way for the $515,000 sale. Bryan Behrmann, the township’s planning and zoning director, will be having further discussions with Conexus Technologies, the West Chester Twp. company interested in buying the property.

Conexus officials could not be reached for comment.

Butler County could see coldest temperatures in nearly two years: What to know

Amber Johnson plays disc golf at Miami University Hamilton Campus Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After a milder than normal January, the Butler County region is expected to see temperatures drop, winds intensity and snow possibly accumulate in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

The 30-year average temperature for January in this region was 30.8 degrees and the average temperature last month was 33.3 degrees, according to NWS meteorologist Scott Hickman.

The NWS said it has been nearly two years since the Cincinnati region saw single-digit weather, the second-longest streak on record. If the Cincinnati region sees single digits on Saturday night, as predicted, the streak will end at 704 days, one week shy of the previous record, which ended at 711 days on Jan. 21, 2013.

Ross basketball earns first conference title in 27 years, and the Rams are looking for more

Max Stepaniak is the Ross Rams leading scorer this season. The Rams last week clinched the SWOC title. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Ross High School boys basketball team claimed its first conference championship in 27 years last weekend, and coach David Lane doesn’t want the Rams to feel satisfied.

Ross won the Southwest Ohio Conference with a 45-41 win over Edgewood on Jan. 29 and now heads into the final four games looking to build momentum for the postseason. The Rams (16-2, 8-0 SWOC) play host to Harrison on Friday and will get another good non-conference test Saturday at Hamilton.

“It meant a lot,” Lane said of winning the program’s first conference title since 1994. “It feels great for the kids. It had been a long-time coming, but it’s a testament to the kids and their hard work and buy-in to what we’re trying to do. They understand that if we do things the right way and play as a team, good things will come. I don’t think a lot of people understood what this team was capable of and I’m just extremely proud.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Adams, Close nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ roles

Glenn Close (let as Mamaw) and Amy Adams (as Bev) in "Hillbilly Elegy." LACEY TERRELL / NETFLIX Credit: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX Credit: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

Two actresses who performed in the movie “Hillbilly Elegy” have been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Amy Adams and Glenn Close were nominated ― Adams for outstanding performance by a female actor; Close is up for outstanding female in a supporting role.

Adams performed as J.D. Vance’s mother “Bev” and Close performed the role of “Mamaw.”

