Adams, Close nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ roles

In addition to Close and Adams, the cast featured Gabriel Basso, Bo Hopkins, Haley Bennett, Amy Parrish, Helen Abel, Ethan Suess, Frieda Pinto, Sunny Mabrey, and Jesse C. Boyd. The film was directed by Academy Award winning director Ron Howard.

In August 2019, the movie production spent a week in Middletown in the Park Place neighborhood off Central Avenue. The film is based on J.D. Vance’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.”

Vance, who grew up in Middletown and is a 2003 Middletown High School graduate, is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War who went on to graduate from The Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

Here are a few numbers about the “Hillbilly Elegy” movie:

$45 million: The amount Netflix paid to produce the movie.

2020: Movie released last November.

2016: Year when Vance’s best selling memoir was published about his life growing up in Jackson, Ky. and Middletown.

150: The approximate number of people working on location in Middletown.

52: Number of shifts assigned for security by officers from Middletown, Franklin, Monroe, Springboro and Butler County Sheriff’s Officers.

13: The number of combined Oscar nominations that have been received by actresses Glenn Close and Amy Adams, both who have yet to win an Academy Award.

4: The number of days of filming in Middletown of the 43 total days to film the movie.

2: Number of Academy Awards won by Ron Howard for Best Picture and Best Director in 2002 for “A Beautiful Mind.”

0: Amount of money left in the Ohio Film Tax Credits fund when Netflix applied for funding earlier this year.

SOURCES: Previous news reports; IMDB website.