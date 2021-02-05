Butler County could see coldest temperatures in nearly two years: What to know

He’s concerned about the possibility of high winds and how they may impact local outdoor vaccination locations. He’s warning those organizations who run the clinics to properly secure the tents.

Butler County homeless shelter directors said frigid temperatures can be even more difficult on the homeless population if they can get inside. But they said sometimes landlords and relatives are less likely to make the homeless leave during the winter.

The coronavirus pandemic and the winter weather are impacting the homeless in Middletown. Serving Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM), a church-based agency, didn’t open this year due to COVID-19 concerns, said Bill Fugate, one of the coordinators.

Weather forecast for the Butler County region

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 2 p.m. High near 30, low near 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 30. Saturday night mostly cloudy with a low around 11.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 23, low near 13.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 37, low around 24.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a high near 31, low around 18.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 27.

SOURCE: National Weather Service