Liberty Twp. pauses move on former town hall site after neighbor complaints

“I was very pleased when we heard that they are going to give themselves some additional time to consider it,” resident Rianna Reese said of the delay. “They clearly took our feedback into account.”

Under the proposed new zoning classification, things like gas stations, discount retailers and sexually oriented businesses — with conditions — are allowed.

At the time of the zoning commission meeting residents were not told the trustees signed a contract with Conexus that morning, so they weren’t speaking out against that business.

Board President Tom Farrell, who was on the zoning board for 10 year prior to becoming a trustee, told the Journal-News some neighbors complained to him about that.

“I tried to explain to them that having a sales contract should have nothing to do with the decision to move from B-1 to B-2,” Farrell said. “Their decision is the future usages that can be in B-2, not the current use.”

Farrell said he believes Conexus doesn’t even need a zone change for their use but B-2 zoning is a contingency on the sale, because it would make the property more attractive for a future sale. That is a big concern for the neighbors.

“While the business that is trying to locate there would most likely make a good neighbor, there is no guarantee of the success of the business, which having the zoning changed now opens the opportunity for a less desirable neighbor on the property,” resident Martin Schaefer wrote in a letter to trustees.

People have floated the idea of making the property a planned unit development so uses can be tailored to the property. Others want the township to keep it as an amenity like a park.

“I don’t believe that would happen, but I’ve been at this long enough to never say never...,” Farrell said. “The township is not in the real estate business. We have a very good park system throughout the township, we have pocket parks as well. We have no need to continue to use taxpayer money to maintain additional ground.”