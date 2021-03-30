Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“They’ve got an agreement with CSX to not start demolition for another year,” said Tim Spoonster, who has researched the station’s history and was among history advocates and others who attended the meeting.

“That gives us some time to gather some steam, get some energy behind it and also see what happens with the passenger-train component.”

Hamilton police: Suspect stayed at the scene of fatal shooting until officers arrived

A man was found dead in the 400 block of S. 7th Street on Monday, March 29, 2021, after police received a report of a shooting. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Police are continuing to investigate after a man died at the scene of a shooting Monday morning in the the 400 block of South 7th Street, according to Hamilton police.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said a call was received at 8:07 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were called, but they called the coroner’s office rather than transporting the shooting victim.

The shooting happened outside a residence and began with a disturbance between two men.

Veteran Butler County firefighter dies after heart attack at 54

Hanover Township Fire Lt. Scott Kist died Saturday after suffering a heart attack at home earlier this month. The 54-year-old Kist was a 16-year-veteran of the fire department and a father of three boys. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A 16-year veteran of the Hanover Twp. Fire Department, who recently died from a heart attack, will receive a fire truck escort through his hometown community this week to honor his life and service.

Lt. Scott Kist, 54 and a father of three sons, suffered a heart attack at his home on March 21 and died at Fort Hamilton Hospital Saturday, said Hanover Fire Chief Phillip Clark.

In a statement, Clark said his fellow firefighters were joined by Butler County Sheriff deputies and an engine company from Oxford Twp. in rushing to Kist’s Hanover Township home when he was stricken.

911 callers report hearing multiple rounds fired during fatal Middletown bar shooting

The 513 Lounge in Hamilton on Monday, March 29, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A fatal shooting at the 513 Lounge in Middletown over the weekend was the latest at the establishment.

A Hamilton man died early Saturday morning outside the North Verity Parkway bar and others where injured when gunfire sprayed in the parking lot. Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, was one of the three men shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The other two men shot are expected to recover.

Police were called to the bar at 2:14 a.m. and found that numerous shots had been fired in the parking lot on the east side of the bar. The shooting occurred after a disturbance inside the bar, police said. On Monday, no arrests had been made.

Cincinnati Children’s part of national COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials for kids

Melanie Mitchell, 16, gets an injection during a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine at Cincinnati Children’s. PHOTO Credit Cincinnati Children’s Credit: Cincinnati Children's Credit: Cincinnati Children's

Eight children are taking part in a clinical COVID-19 vaccine study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The hospital is one of only four in the country doing the Phase 1 review of children ages 5 to 11 on the best dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for 16- and 17 year-olds.

This first phase is known as “a dose-finding study,” said Dr. Robert Frenck, director of the Gamble Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. No placebo will be administered in the initial group, he said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

West Chester trustee goes viral: Star comedian, congresswoman among those discussing Lee Wong’s passionate statement

West Chester Twp. Trustee Lee Wong defends his patriotism showing a scar he suffered serving in the U.S. Army during a trustee meeting March 23, 2021.

West Chester Twp. Trustee Lee Wong’s passionate statement about anti-Asian sentiment from a meeting last week is getting international attention.

The Journal-News was the first to report on Wong’s actions last week. During the meeting, he gave a statement about his treatment as a native of China who has spend most of his life in the U.S. He pulled up his shirt to show scars on his chest he sustained while serving in the U.S. Army.

Among those commenting on the viral story were star comedian Leslie Jones, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng from New York and many more.

