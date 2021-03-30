X

Hamilton police: Suspect stayed at the scene of fatal shooting until officers arrived

Fatal shooting on S. Seventh Street in Hamilton

By Lauren Pack

Police are continuing to investigate after a man died at the scene of a shooting Monday morning in the the 400 block of South 7th Street, according to Hamilton police.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said a call was received at 8:07 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were called, but they called the coroner’s office rather than transporting the shooting victim.

The shooting happened outside a residence and began with a disturbance between two men.

“They got into it outside and one of them got shot,” Burkhardt said.

The alleged shooter did not flee and was taken into custody. Detectives were still questioning the suspect at 11:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim and the suspect were not released by police on Monday.

A man was found dead in the 400 block of S. 7th Street on Monday, March 29, 2021, after police received a report of a shooting. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
