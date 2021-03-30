CSX allows Hamilton time to save historic train station

Based on the first two estimates that were offered, it would cost about $300,000 to move the station and another $300,000 to rehabilitate the building, Spoonster said.

Spoonster said advocates now are seeking grants and other funding sources. Moeller and council members Eric Pohlman and Michael Ryan are leading the city’s efforts.

Spoonster in his research learned Hamilton was the site of more whistle-stop presidential campaigns than current officials had realized.

Abraham Lincoln’s visit here was well-known. But two presidents visited in 1952 alone, Spoonster learned: Outgoing president Harry S. Truman campaigned here in 1952 on behalf of Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson of Illinois. Also campaigning in Hamilton by train that year was the Republican candidate, and ultimate victor, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Other presidents who visited Hamilton by rail were presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover, Spoonster found.

People interested in helping save the station can contact savethehamiltondepot@gmail.com.