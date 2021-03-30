Veteran Butler County firefighter dies after heart attack at 54

A 16-year veteran of the Hanover Twp. Fire Department, who recently died from a heart attack, will receive a fire truck escort through his hometown community this week to honor his life and service.
Lt. Scott Kist, 54 and a father of three sons, suffered a heart attack at his home on March 21 and died at Fort Hamilton Hospital Saturday, said Hanover Fire Chief Phillip Clark.
In a statement, Clark said his fellow firefighters were joined by Butler County Sheriff deputies and an engine company from Oxford Twp. in rushing to Kist’s Hanover Township home when he was stricken.
“Along with the fantastic ER staff at Fort Hamilton Hospital they were able to give Scott a fighting chance and fight he did. But it was a fight he could not win,” said Clark.
“We’re all going to miss him. He was a team player and a hard worker. He had no enemies. He was friends with everybody and had a good sense of humor.”
A 1986 graduate of Colerain High School, Kist worked as a Diesel Mechanic for Outdoor Environments and previously worked for Bobcat for 30 years.
His mechanical expertise was essential in helping to keep the township’s fire trucks and other equipment running, said Clark.
And according to his obituary “he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, camping and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family and friends but especially loved being a papaw.”
Kist was always generous with his help, said Clark, and that continued after his passing.
“We take comfort in knowing that he was able to achieve a final victory as an organ and tissue donor,” Clark said.
He is survived by his wife, Tralisha; his mother, Carol; and three sons, Brandyn (Taylor) Kist, Cody (Chelsea) Kist and Devin Kist.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road with fire department honors.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. And following the service, the fire department will escort Kist to Millville Cemetery, on Millville Ave. in Hanover Township for interment.
If desired, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral costs.