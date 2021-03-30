Veteran Butler County firefighter dies after heart attack at 54

A 1986 graduate of Colerain High School, Kist worked as a Diesel Mechanic for Outdoor Environments and previously worked for Bobcat for 30 years.

His mechanical expertise was essential in helping to keep the township’s fire trucks and other equipment running, said Clark.

And according to his obituary “he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, camping and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family and friends but especially loved being a papaw.”

Kist was always generous with his help, said Clark, and that continued after his passing.

“We take comfort in knowing that he was able to achieve a final victory as an organ and tissue donor,” Clark said.

He is survived by his wife, Tralisha; his mother, Carol; and three sons, Brandyn (Taylor) Kist, Cody (Chelsea) Kist and Devin Kist.

Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road with fire department honors.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. And following the service, the fire department will escort Kist to Millville Cemetery, on Millville Ave. in Hanover Township for interment.

If desired, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral costs.