Man in his 70s found dead after West Chester Twp. house fire

A man in his 70s was found dead Monday evening after a house fire in West Chester Twp.
Crews were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a brick two-story home in the 8300 block of Colonial Mill Manor on a report of person trapped inside a burning house.
Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a family member reported the fire, and that no one else was injured. The Butler County coroner will be responsible for releasing any other information about the victim.
West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz told our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that firefighters found the man trapped, who was deceased, on the first floor.
Prinz said he expects his department to be working into the night and are waiting for the state fire marshal.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wilson said.