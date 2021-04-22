Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The 30-year-old Middletown man was found dead about 2:45 p.m. in back of a residence in the 2200 block of Central, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death that may have been caused by a medical condition or drug use, said Maj. Scott Reeve. They are also trying to determine if the man died elsewhere and was placed in the location where he was found.

Wife of popular Hamilton real estate agent gives birth days after his death

Christina Jewett, who on Saturday lost husband Paul Jewett to COVID-19, delivered their son, Benjamin on Tuesday night, almost three weeks before he was expected. PROVIDED

Christina Jewett, whose 37-year-old husband, Paul, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, delivered his fifth son, Benjamin, Tuesday night.

Benjamin Alexander Jewett was born at 11:27 p.m., weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces, and measuring 19.75 inches, at Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital.

“Even in the darkest of times there is a light,” Christina told this media outlet. “I know Paul sent Benny to me early because he knew I needed him.”

Monroe Schools to hire Lebanon interim superintendent for leader

Robert Buskirk, interim superintendent of Lebanon Schools, will soon be hired as Monroe Schools newest leader, say district officials. Buskirk, a nearly two-decade veteran of Lebanon Schools, will replace departing Monroe Superintendent Kathy Demers on Aug. 1. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Credit: MeggieBPhotography Credit: MeggieBPhotography

Monroe Schools will soon have a new leader courtesy of Lebanon Schools.

The Journal-News learned Wednesday Robert Buskirk, current interim superintendent for Lebanon, will soon be officially hired as Monroe’s next top official.

Buskirk is the finalist for the job, which had more than two dozen applicants from around Ohio vying to lead the 3,000-student Monroe school system.

Teens accused in fatal Middletown shooting indicted as adults

Jurors are divided by transparent panels during the trial of Peyton McFarland for the death of Chris Hacker Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. The defense says McFarland acted in self defense when he stabbed Chris Hacker to death at their Monroe residence. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Teens accused in a fatal shooting in Middletown have been indicted by a grand jury and will be tried as adults in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Timathy Rhodus, 17, and Elliot Shepherd II, 17, were each indicted Wednesday for murder and other felonies for the Jan. 31 incident where a woman was killed at a Wilbraham Road residence.

The teens were charged shortly after the slaying in juvenile court and both cases where bound over to adult court by Juvenile Court Judge Erik Niehaus after probable cause hearings. Because the age of the boys and the seriousness of the crimes, the cases were mandatory bind overs to the adult division if the judge found probable cause.

Gov. DeWine picks Middletown resident for seat on Cincinnati State board

Catherine Evans, a life-long Middletown resident, has been appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to a seat on the board of trustees for Cincinnati State. Evans is an attorney, shareholder, and director with the Millikin & Fitton Law Firm in West Chester Twp. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the appointment of a West Chester Twp attorney and life-long Middletown resident to the governing board of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

DeWine chose Catherine Evans to a seat on the school’s board.

Evans, according to a statement released by Cincinnati State officials, is an attorney, shareholder, and director with the Millikin & Fitton Law Firm in West Chester Twp.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Playhouse and the Fitton Center partner to present ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ virtually

Photo courtesy of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park/A.J. Baldwin (Red/Yellow Dragons), Kenneth Hamilton (Blue/White Dragons,) Joshua Carandang (Boy,) Phineas Clark (Man in Suit,) and Sydney E. Crutcher (Leroy, a dog.) Photo by Mikki Schaffner. CONTRIBUTED

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has partnered with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts to present a free, digital performance of “Dragons Love Tacos” from Friday to Sunday. The show may be downloaded and watched once during this time period.

“We’ve been working with Playhouse for many years, and they’ve done some fantastic shows. They do great adaptations of books, which ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is. I have to tell you ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is one of my favorite kid’s books that I read to my child, Lily, when she was younger. It’s a fabulous book. It’s entertaining and very funny,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

He said the Fitton Center has continued to see excellent numbers in the thousands from all of their virtual broadcasts to date, including “A Swinging Christmas Live from the Fitton Center,” Queen City Cabaret’s “Tea for Two – A Valentine from Doris Day,” and the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra concert featuring piano soloist Victoria Fatu.

