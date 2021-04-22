Playhouse and the Fitton Center partner to present ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ virtually

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has partnered with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts to present a free, digital performance of “Dragons Love Tacos” from Friday to Sunday. The show may be downloaded and watched once during this time period.
“We’ve been working with Playhouse for many years, and they’ve done some fantastic shows. They do great adaptations of books, which ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is. I have to tell you ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is one of my favorite kid’s books that I read to my child, Lily, when she was younger. It’s a fabulous book. It’s entertaining and very funny,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
He said the Fitton Center has continued to see excellent numbers in the thousands from all of their virtual broadcasts to date, including “A Swinging Christmas Live from the Fitton Center,” Queen City Cabaret’s “Tea for Two – A Valentine from Doris Day,” and the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra concert featuring piano soloist Victoria Fatu.
“One of the best compliments I heard from one of our recent events was ‘I really felt like I was there in the theater,’ so it wasn’t just there on the screen. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from patrons,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
As part of the Playhouse’s Off the Hill Touring Plays series, “Dragons Love Tacos” by Ernie Nolan is adapted from the book by Adam Rubin. The professionally filmed performance reveals that dragons really do love tacos – chicken tacos, beef tacos, big tacos, and tiny tacos. As a boy and his dog watch a television show, they unexpectedly get caught up in the “Do’s and Don’ts” of what to feed them. But, if they accidentally eat spicy salsa, watch out.
“It’s a great piece of storytelling, and at the end of the day, that’s what makes great theater. Whether we are talking about William Shakespeare, or ‘Hamilton,’ the musical, it’s a great story, and it connects with people. The book, ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ obviously does that, and to bring that to life on stage with such an experienced company like Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, a Tony Award-Winning theater company, is really exciting,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
The show is being filmed and produced by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and it’s being made available through their network. Fitton Center patrons can download the production free-of-charge throughout the weekend and watch it at a time of their choice during the weekend.
“This is another opportunity for people to engage with the arts,” he said, “We’re excited about the show, and the fact that Playhouse has been able to put it together digitally is great … They’ve stepped up during a challenging time, during the pandemic, to make sure we’re providing quality and engaging family theater.”
Recommended for children ages pre-k and older, the production is presented in loving memory of Vaden Fitton from his family. With thanks to the generous funders and sponsors, there is no cost for the event. Patrons can register for the virtual event on the Fitton Center website at www.fittoncenter.org or on the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park website at www.cincyplay.com/productions/dragons-love-tacos.