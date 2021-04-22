Playhouse and the Fitton Center partner to present ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ virtually

“It’s a great piece of storytelling, and at the end of the day, that’s what makes great theater. Whether we are talking about William Shakespeare, or ‘Hamilton,’ the musical, it’s a great story, and it connects with people. The book, ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ obviously does that, and to bring that to life on stage with such an experienced company like Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, a Tony Award-Winning theater company, is really exciting,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The show is being filmed and produced by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and it’s being made available through their network. Fitton Center patrons can download the production free-of-charge throughout the weekend and watch it at a time of their choice during the weekend.

“This is another opportunity for people to engage with the arts,” he said, “We’re excited about the show, and the fact that Playhouse has been able to put it together digitally is great … They’ve stepped up during a challenging time, during the pandemic, to make sure we’re providing quality and engaging family theater.”

Recommended for children ages pre-k and older, the production is presented in loving memory of Vaden Fitton from his family. With thanks to the generous funders and sponsors, there is no cost for the event. Patrons can register for the virtual event on the Fitton Center website at www.fittoncenter.org or on the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park website at www.cincyplay.com/productions/dragons-love-tacos.