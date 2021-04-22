Gov. DeWine picks Middletown resident for seat on Cincinnati State board

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the appointment of a West Chester Twp attorney and life-long Middletown resident to the governing board of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.
DeWine chose Catherine Evans to a seat on the school’s board.
Evans, according to a statement released by Cincinnati State officials, is an attorney, shareholder, and director with the Millikin & Fitton Law Firm in West Chester Twp.
“We are delighted to have someone with Catherine’s experience and commitment to advancing education as a fellow trustee for Cincinnati State,” said George Vincent, chair of the Cincinnati State Board of Trustees.
Evans said in a statement, “Education is the bridge for most people to move themselves from one place to another, certainly it was for me.”
“I see so much potential with Cincinnati State, it has a unique ability to meet people where they are,” she said of the community college, which has its main campus in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati State has a branch campus in downtown Middletown and Evans, who also serves on the board and is a former chairwoman of the Butler County United Way, is a member of the Middletown Community Foundation and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
“I feel strongly that it is an obligation to give back to the community,” Evans said.
Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State, said, “This is an exciting time for Cincinnati State, and we are honored to have another member join the board from our Butler County service area.”