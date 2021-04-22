Gov. DeWine picks Middletown resident for seat on Cincinnati State board

“I see so much potential with Cincinnati State, it has a unique ability to meet people where they are,” she said of the community college, which has its main campus in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati State has a branch campus in downtown Middletown and Evans, who also serves on the board and is a former chairwoman of the Butler County United Way, is a member of the Middletown Community Foundation and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

“I feel strongly that it is an obligation to give back to the community,” Evans said.

Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State, said, “This is an exciting time for Cincinnati State, and we are honored to have another member join the board from our Butler County service area.”