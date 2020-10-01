Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Butler County is seeing cases at Miami University remain steady, as well as cases reported in K-12 schools. The county is meeting three of the alert system’s seven indicators.

Middletown will return to in-person classes later this month

Middletown Schools this morning joined the growing list of Butler County districts headed toward returning to live classrooms after shutting down due to the coronavirus.

The school board voted 5-0 after a virtual meeting this morning that included presentation of a detailed plan for reopening from Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.

Students will return on a staggered schedule alphabetically from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6 with some students attending classes Monday and Tuesday, then others in class on Thursday and Friday. Students will learn remotely on Wednesdays.

All students will return to a normal, five-day class schedule starting Nov. 9.

Beloved Oxford Realtor, ‘an incredible woman’ who started career at 51, dies

An Oxford woman is being remembered as a mother who stayed home to raise her three children, became a successful Realtor and businesswoman, and remained devoted to her family, friends and church.

“An incredible woman,” Jim Clawson said of his mother, Barbara Clawson, who died Sept. 25. She was 89.

At the age of 51, Clawson earned her driver’s license and real estate license in the same week. She cleaned out an old rusted station wagon and used it to show homes to clients to become Oxford’s leading Realtor for many years to come, her son said.

Men indicted for murder in alleged burglary that turned fatal in Middletown

A Butler County grand jury has indicted two men for murder and other felonies after an alleged attempted burglary last month at a Middletown residence.

Jonathan Oatneal, 23, and Andrew Roberts, 22, were each indicted Wednesday for murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. They both remain housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $750 bond each.

The indictments stem from an August incident during which the two and Oatneal’s brother, Joshua Oatneal, allegedly attempted to rob a man in the 2600 block of Aspen Drive. The resident shot and killed Joshua Oatneal in the incident.

1 killed, 1 injured in Butler County crash

A 35-year-old man was killed in a Wayne Twp. crash this morning that injured another driver.

The crash in the 5400 block of Jacksonburg Road was reported around 11:32 a.m., according to dispatchers. Officials said a 2011 Hyundai was traveling north on Jacksonburg Road when it struck a 2001 Dodge Durango on the passenger side.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inside look at the $1.2M former Ohio governor’s mansion now on the market

Here's a look inside Trailsend, the former mansion & grounds of Gov. James M. Cox, Governor of Ohio from 1913-1915 & 1917-1921 and founder of the Dayton Daily News & Cox Enterprises. Located at 3500 Governors Trl. in Kettering, the property is currently listed for sale by Nancy Webb with Irongate Realtors for $1.2 million. Since the current owner purchased the property in 2015, extensive repairs and a restoration have been completed. Trailsend, built in 1916 and 1917, was designed by New York architect Oswald Hering in the French Renaissance architectural style with inspiration from the Petit Trianon at Versailles. Listing realtor Nancy Webb can be reached at (937) 212-3737 or through her website at nancywebb.irongaterealtors.com where the listing for this home can be viewed. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Trailsend, the mansion of former Ohio Gov. James M. Cox, is for sale.

Built in 1916 and 1917, the home in the Dayton suburbs was designed by New York architect Oswald Hering in the French Renaissance architectural style with inspiration from the Petit Trianon at Versailles.

