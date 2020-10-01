BREAKING: Middletown will return to in-person classes later this month

Styles told the school board recent city health data has shown the number of students reporting to have tested positive for the coronavirus has declined in recent weeks and there were zero such cases in the last week.

“We believe this is a very good and safe return to school plan,” he told the board, adding the three-week phase in starting Oct. 19 will help “our students to feel safe during this period.”

Masks will be required for students and school staff. Social distancing will also be encouraged and monitored, said Styles, and students and staff will be required to do school day health assessments before sending their children to school.

At each of the city schools' 10 buildings there will be a quarantine room where students will be kept – until their parents can pick them up - if they report coronavirus symptoms.

Water fountains will be closed and students will bring water bottles or have them provided.