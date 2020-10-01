Beloved Oxford Realtor, ‘an incredible woman’ who started career at 51, dies

In 2018, Apple Tree, which opened in 1979, was recognized as one of the the Chamber’s Businesses of the Year.

She was a member of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and received the Citizen of the Year Award.

“She was a trailblazer,” her son said. “She was the most honest person. People gravitated toward her.”

He called his mother “the most time efficient person” he ever met.

“Very determined,” he said. “She got so much done. Her attitude was unequaled.”

She also was dedicated to her family and her church, her son said. She was a lifetime member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. At Christmas, she bought presents and anonymously gave them to Oxford families, her son said.

“One of the most loyal people on earth,” her son said.

Besides her son, she is survived by two daughters, Cheri (John) Corcoran and Cindy (Clawson) Gresham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh W. Clawson, whom she married on March 17, 1956.

Private services were held Wednesday at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home.