Beloved Oxford Realtor, ‘an incredible woman’ who started career at 51, dies

OXFORD — An Oxford woman is being remembered as a mother who stayed home to raise her three children, became a successful Realtor and businesswoman, and remained devoted to her family, friends and church.
“An incredible woman,” Jim Clawson said of his mother, Barbara Clawson, who died Sept. 25. She was 89.
Clawson said his mother served as secretary at Oxford United Methodist Church and typed accounting principles textbooks for a Miami University professor.
Then in 1982, at the age of 51, Clawson earned her driver’s license and real estate license in the same week. She cleaned out an old rusted station wagon and used it to show homes to clients to become Oxford’s leading Realtor for many years to come, her son said.
She earned the RE/MAX top honors Lifetime Achievement Award for Earnings, and numerous awards for sales from the local Board of Realtors throughout her career. She managed many properties in Oxford and owned and operated The Apple Tree, a boutique, for 41 years.
In 2018, Apple Tree, which opened in 1979, was recognized as one of the the Chamber’s Businesses of the Year.
She was a member of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and received the Citizen of the Year Award.
“She was a trailblazer,” her son said. “She was the most honest person. People gravitated toward her.”
He called his mother “the most time efficient person” he ever met.
“Very determined,” he said. “She got so much done. Her attitude was unequaled.”
She also was dedicated to her family and her church, her son said. She was a lifetime member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. At Christmas, she bought presents and anonymously gave them to Oxford families, her son said.
“One of the most loyal people on earth,” her son said.
Besides her son, she is survived by two daughters, Cheri (John) Corcoran and Cindy (Clawson) Gresham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh W. Clawson, whom she married on March 17, 1956.
Private services were held Wednesday at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home.