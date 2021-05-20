Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, according to Hamilton police.

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, was arrested a short time later by officers and is charged with murder in the death of the 47-year-old, said Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

READ THE FULL STORY

Drug case of woman allegedly driving in Hamilton crash that killed 6-year-old goes to grand jury

Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, appeared in Hamilton Municipal court Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mehl was allegedly driving a car that struck two young boys and killed one of them in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A woman who was allegedly driving a car that struck two young boys and killed one of them in Hamilton was in court Wednesday where a felony drug charge was sent to a grand jury for consideration.

Nolen Scott Jones, 6, of Hamilton, died of head injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while crossing Pleasant Avenue about 6:45 p.m. May 11. His 11-year-old brother, Logan Watson, was injured and is now home recovering.

The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, of Corwin Avenue in Hamilton, was originally charged with OVI and child endangering, both misdemeanors, and felony drug abuse. There were two children, ages 10 and 3, in the car at the time of the crash, according to the Hamilton police.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton looking to buy two properties to aid retail complex project

This is a proposed development at the intersection of 10th and High streets in Hamilton. PROVIDED

Hamilton officials are proposing to buy two properties on North 10th Street to help a retail project on High Street.

At the April 28 Hamilton City Council meeting, City Manager Joshua Smith recommended the city buy a two-story wood frame house at 12 N. 10th St. near High Street for $165,000 to help developer Mark Ayer build a retail complex with an urban feel on about 0.8 acres at the northeast corner of 10th and High streets.

Last week, Smith also suggested the city buy another wood frame house, this one at 16 N. 10th St., for $150,000.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County sheriff’s cyber breach bill: $180,000

The Butler County sheriff's office consumes a significant portion of the county general fund at $40 million. For 2021 elected officials like the sheriff were asked to 3.3% but officials say the public shouldn't notice reduced service. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office cyber attack late in 2020 cost nearly $180,000 to fix, and insurance covered a significant piece.

Last December, a malware attack disrupted the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system and other parts of the sheriff’s department operations. BCSO Finance Director Vickie Barger told the Journal-News the total cost for equipment, repairs and overtime was $179,416, and the county’s insurance company paid nearly $70,000.

Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer at the time described the extent of what they needed to do to make sure no other malware was lurking.

READ THE FULL STORY

Judge sets $500K bond for man accused of 2018 murder of Hamilton 16-year-old

Markeylnd Townsend, 22, charged with murder in the 2018 death of Sydney Garcia-Tovar, 16, of Hamilton, in Fairfield Twp. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

An inmate in Ohio’s Mansfield Correctional Institution accused of killing a 16-year-old in 2018 pled not guilty Wednesday in a Butler County courtroom.

Markeylnd Townsend, 22, of Hamilton, is charged with murder with a gun specification and felonious assault stemming from a July 2018 incident in Fairfield Twp. He is accused of firing a weapon into a car full of people driven by Sydney Garcia-Tovar, 16, of Hamilton, who died as a result of the gunshot.

Joseph Goolsby, 21, of Hamilton, was a passenger in the vehicle and has recovered from his wounds.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Miami researcher working to build better bees to survive what’s killing them

Miami University professor Alexander Zomchek, who is working to breed better honey bees, works with a hive. PROVIDED

Miami University researcher Alexander Zomchek is working to build a better honey bee, using “instrumental insemination” to fertilize desirable queen bees using well-groomed male bees.

Believe it or not, a key trait to help the endangered honey bee survive is its cleanliness: how well it grooms itself to brush away harmful and infected parasites.

With World Bee Day on Thursday (National Honey Bee Day this year will be Saturday, Aug. 21), the Journal-News asked Zomchek to explain advances he and others are making to protect the endangered insects.

READ THE FULL STORY