Hamilton looking to buy two properties to aid retail complex project

Hamilton officials are proposing to buy two properties on North 10th Street to help a retail project on High Street.
At the April 28 Hamilton City Council meeting, City Manager Joshua Smith recommended the city buy a two-story wood frame house at 12 N. 10th St. near High Street for $165,000 to help developer Mark Ayer build a retail complex with an urban feel on about 0.8 acres at the northeast corner of 10th and High streets.
Last week, Smith also suggested the city buy another wood frame house, this one at 16 N. 10th St., for $150,000.
“What 16 N. 10th does is provides a buffer,” Smith told council at the latest meeting. “After we looked at the site plan that was shown at that (April 28) council meeting, I walked the site with the proposed developer.”
“My sense was the driveway approach that was going to provide access to that property was too close to 16 N. 10th to make it a tenable living environment. The city had a very positive conversation with the owner of that property — it’s a rental property, but we talked to the owner — have agreed upon a price, and we’re asking council’s consideration to buy that to facilitate the development” along a major corridor entering the city.
Ayer also owns the large strip shopping center across the street with the Donatos restaurant, Family Dollar store and phone shops. He also owns the nearby property where he plans to build a Biggby Coffee shop.
The city owns 10 parcels on this corner, some of them acquired from the Butler County Land Bank. The developer owns two others.
The properties, along with a distinctive yellow building at the corner, would be demolished to make way for the proposed development.
Hamilton’s Architectural Design Review Board earlier this year rejected Ayer’s request to tear down the building at 2 N. 10th St. until it could see more final plans for the building with a modern, yet historic feel that would replace it. Under the proposed development plan, parking would be behind the retail building, which would be located along a sidewalk and would be close to High Street.
Numerous businesses in Hamilton have been building or planning apartments, restaurants or redeveloping shop buildings, mainly along High and Main streets, but also spreading to the north and south of that corridor, in preparation for the late-2021 completion of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, which is to be the largest indoor sports complex in the country.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham