Hamilton looking to buy two properties to aid retail complex project

“My sense was the driveway approach that was going to provide access to that property was too close to 16 N. 10th to make it a tenable living environment. The city had a very positive conversation with the owner of that property — it’s a rental property, but we talked to the owner — have agreed upon a price, and we’re asking council’s consideration to buy that to facilitate the development” along a major corridor entering the city.

Ayer also owns the large strip shopping center across the street with the Donatos restaurant, Family Dollar store and phone shops. He also owns the nearby property where he plans to build a Biggby Coffee shop.

The city owns 10 parcels on this corner, some of them acquired from the Butler County Land Bank. The developer owns two others.

The properties, along with a distinctive yellow building at the corner, would be demolished to make way for the proposed development.

Hamilton is preparing to buy 12 and 16 North 10th Street, to make way for a residential development at 10th and High streets. The yellow building at the corner is a property involved in the project but is not one of the houses Hamilton plans to purchase. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

Hamilton’s Architectural Design Review Board earlier this year rejected Ayer’s request to tear down the building at 2 N. 10th St. until it could see more final plans for the building with a modern, yet historic feel that would replace it. Under the proposed development plan, parking would be behind the retail building, which would be located along a sidewalk and would be close to High Street.

Numerous businesses in Hamilton have been building or planning apartments, restaurants or redeveloping shop buildings, mainly along High and Main streets, but also spreading to the north and south of that corridor, in preparation for the late-2021 completion of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, which is to be the largest indoor sports complex in the country.

Media was invited to tour the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill complex under construction Friday, April 30, 2021 in Hamilton. The sports complex side and convention and hotel space combined will be over 1 million sq. feet when completed. Mill One, pictured, will feature a fitness center, climbing and adventure center, hardwood courts, sports courts, turf fields and more. Mill Two by the river is the conference center and will feature 233 hotel rooms, 16 conference rooms and 60,000 sq. feet of tenant/ lease space. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham