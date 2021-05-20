Judge sets $500K bond for man accused of 2018 murder of Hamilton 16-year-old

She told the Journal-News after Townsend was indicted last month said, “It’s like going back to the very beginning. The whole thing has taken a toll on me mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey told the Journal-News investigators have been looking into Townsend for about a year before last month’s indictment.

Bennett asked the next court appearance be set for 30 to 45 days later as he intends to file a discovery motion. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brad Burress said, “There’s quite a bit of discovery.”

Howard set Townsend’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. June 30, and his bond for $500,000.

Howard remanded Townsend back to Mansfield Correctional, at Bennett’s request, where he is serving a three-year term for 2018 aggravated robbery, unrelated to the slaying of Garcia-Tovar.

In that 2018 case out of Hamilton, Townsend was charged two weeks after Garcia-Tovar’s death. According to court records, Townsend took money and marijuana from the victim but claimed the victim stole from him. He was attempting to take the items back from the victim when a witness saw the crime. Townsend attempted to hit the victim with a handgun, according to the 2018 Hamilton police report.

According to prison records, Townsend was sentenced in April 2019, and that term ends in March 2022.