Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Nobody was injured.

Spooky Nook owner Sam Beiler spoke about the damage during a Hamilton Community Authority meeting.

“Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of high winds causing potential widespread damage, such as falling trees, power lines and more,” Beiler said. “Shortly after midnight this morning, the structural steel on Building 500 fell.”

COVID-19 vaccines latest: Nearly a quarter of Butler County residents have started process

The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County is continuing to see fewer novel coronavirus cases as more people are getting vaccinated.

In March, through Wednesday, the state’s seventh-largest county by population has seen 1,117 total cases with 31 hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Nearly 2,500 cases and 84 hospitalizations were reported in February and more than 6,000 cases and 117 hospitalizations came in January, according to the state health department.

Oxford stays quiet for Green Beer Day, continuing student improvement since fall

Green Beer Day 2021

The annual Green Beer Day celebration by Miami University students in Oxford was less colorful Thursday than in past years with many fewer alcohol-related problems, said city police.

The unofficial drinking event, which is usually held the Thursday before spring break with Uptown Oxford bars opening in the morning, was dampened this year due to coronavirus precautions and a city ordinance against mass gatherings.

Half the usual number of on-campus residents are gone and instead learning remotely from around the nation and overseas due to the pandemic. And Miami’s spring break days off have been removed from the student calendar in reaction to impact of coronavirus.

Fairfield works with property owners to solve signage problem on Nilles Road

The Fairfield City Council agreed to partner with TL Property Rental and Nilles Holdings to ensure the public knows there are four businesses on the two lots at 465 and 479 Nilles Road.

A private-public partnership will solve a long-standing problem at Nilles Road and Wessel Drive in Fairfield.

City Council this week agreed to partner with TL Property Rental and Nilles Holdings to ensure the public knows there are four businesses on the two lots at 465 and 479 Nilles Road.

All businesses will have space on a new sign, which Fairfield will help finance, and the property owners will repair sidewalks and curbs and install new landscaping.

“Part of our business retention strategy is to take an active role in identifying and responding to business concerns,” said Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin. “We immediately followed-up at the city and began to look into potential solutions.”

Rossville development neighbor in Hamilton requests no rezoning without more information

Pictured is the former site of Adams Elementary. It is one of four former sites (the others being Monroe, McKinley and Lincoln elementaries) set to go up for auction on Oct. 31.

A neighbor of proposed development at the former Adams Elementary School has asked Hamilton City Council not to approve a rezoning of that property unless residents of the Rossville neighborhood are given more information.

Linda Cheek of Ridgewood Avenue, who owns a property in the 400 block of G Street, asked council to “at least hold off on any change until you show the neighborhood impacted exactly what the plan is for the area, or no zone change at all.”

“We still have no idea exactly how many homes or types of homes, or how the area will be accessed off Milliken or off F St.,” she wrote in an email that was read to council. People are discouraged from attending meetings in person because of COVID-19 concerns.

While city officials in recent weeks have said there is no plan for the Adams site or the nearby Beeler Park, resident Dan Acton recently told the city’s Planning Commission he has seen copies of such plans.

Pyramid Hill to host new event, Art & Earth Day, next month

Pyramid Hill will continue efforts to recognize International Sculpture Day, as it has in years past with sculptures like this, with Art & Earth Day on Saturday, April 24. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Credit:

A new event, Art & Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum on April 24 will celebrate Arbor Day, Earth Day and International Sculpture Day.

The event will feature a variety of programs and activities with free admission to the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be free admission to the museum from noon to 4 p.m.

A few highlights of Art & Earth Day will include Guided Hikes at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a Happy Hour at the Fretboard Beer Garden from noon to 3 p.m. Cincinnati’s Contemporary Arts Center will host its Spring Family Festival at the Grand Pavilion from noon to 3 p.m.

