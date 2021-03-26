Rossville development neighbor in Hamilton requests no rezoning without more information

Acton told the planning commission, “I was told there was an executive session set with the (city’s) Architectural Design Review Board, where they actually did a road trip over to review the property.”

“When I asked to see any information about that executive session, I was told that that was private, and would not be released until the appropriate time,” he said. He later provided this media outlet a copy of those materials.

Acton said he has spoken with city schools officials and was told a redevelopment plan for the properties “was in fact discussed in executive session with the Hamilton school board.”

“It seems as though the people bordering one side of the proposed development are in the know and have all the paperwork, and they get to have the wine-and-cheese reveal party, where they show the plat and the house plans,” Acton said. “Meanwhile, the neighbors on the other side, that don’t have the $300,000 houses, are left to subjective advice, and innuendo and rumor mill and what might happen over there.”

The planning commission, Acton was told, has seen no such plans and has not discussed plans for the site.