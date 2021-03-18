Rezoning considered for Hamilton’s Rossville neighborhood to reflect what’s there

Hamilton officials want to rezone 9.3 acres of land that include Beeler Park and the former Adams Elementary School in the Rossville neighborhood from single-family residential to “traditional neighborhood” status.
The reason: The current zoning “prescribes a suburban style land development, featuring larger and wider lot size requirements,” Associate Planner Ed Wilson wrote in a report to city council. “Planning staff has found that the current zoning does not accurately reflect what exists in these neighborhoods, most of which are occupied by single-family housing, with narrow, deep lots.”
On the other hand, Wilson said, traditional neighborhood status “better reflects the design patterns and existing uses within older, urban-style neighborhoods found within the city.”
The change, expected to be considered during council’s March 24 and April 14 meetings, better fits with development aims put forward by Plan Hamilton, Hamilton’s comprehensive plan. Under that plan, such areas typically are zoned traditional neighborhood, with more densely gathered, smaller lots with single-family homes.
City officials notified 212 people who own property within 500 feet of the properties. Staff also reached out to Rossville residents who are involved with the neighborhood’s historic district to discuss the proposed changes to them.
At a meeting in February, city staff told people “there have been general inquiries into the site, but nothing in-depth or specific,” Wilson said. City employees also explained that all property owners within 500 feet will be notified in advance of any redevelopment proposals.
The city’s planning commission recommended the change be considered by council.
“We’re not voting on any kind of a development plan or anything like that tonight,” Mayor Pat Moeller explained during the March 10 council meeting, where council recommended the proposal be forwarded to it at upcoming meetings.
Also, nothing to be voted on would change the use of Beeler Park, officials said.
Most of the properties surrounding the proposed area would have their zoning changed, Wilson explained to council. Most of them have single-family residential zoning.
Council Member Timothy Naab and Wilson noted that because the property is within Rossville’s historic district, any development would have to comply with those standards there.