Rezoning considered for Hamilton’s Rossville neighborhood to reflect what’s there

At a meeting in February, city staff told people “there have been general inquiries into the site, but nothing in-depth or specific,” Wilson said. City employees also explained that all property owners within 500 feet will be notified in advance of any redevelopment proposals.

The city’s planning commission recommended the change be considered by council.

“We’re not voting on any kind of a development plan or anything like that tonight,” Mayor Pat Moeller explained during the March 10 council meeting, where council recommended the proposal be forwarded to it at upcoming meetings.

Also, nothing to be voted on would change the use of Beeler Park, officials said.

Most of the properties surrounding the proposed area would have their zoning changed, Wilson explained to council. Most of them have single-family residential zoning.

Council Member Timothy Naab and Wilson noted that because the property is within Rossville’s historic district, any development would have to comply with those standards there.