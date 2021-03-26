Pyramid Hill to host new event, Art & Earth Day, next month

Gabi Roach, art and programming manager at Pyramid Hill, shared background and information about the event.

Q: As far as a joint celebration of Arbor Day, Earth Day, and International Sculptural Day, why did Pyramid Hill want to host this day and offer a wide range of programming?

A: As these days all fall within the month of April and as Pyramid Hill is uniquely situated as both a park and an arts institution, we felt it important to celebrate these holidays while also creating programming for the public that highlights and honors both art and nature.

Q: What would you hope participants would gain by being a part of the day?

A: Not only do we hope to get people out to the park to enjoy Pyramid Hill and all of our offerings after an incredibly trying year, but we also hope to stimulate conversations about the importance of both art and nature in our lives as individuals as well as to our community and culture at large.

Q: Do you have any tips for attendees that will help them get the most out of the day?

A: Check out the schedule of events online at www.pyramidhill.org/art-earth-day. Some activities overlap, so attendees will need to prioritize what events they would like to attend. Attendees should also wear the proper footwear as the Pyramid Hill grounds are quite extensive. Also, as we will still be moving out of the current pandemic, attendees should bring masks which will be required for all indoor facilities including the Visitors Center and the Ancient Sculpture Museum.

Q: What are you most excited about as far as bringing Art & Earth Day to the community?

A: I am excited for the opportunity to bring fun and educational programming to the community that highlights and celebrates the institutional identity of Pyramid Hill. Our mission is to “bring people to art in nature” and this event perfectly aligns with that mission.

Q: Why would you encourage community member to participate in the day’s events and activities?

A: As one of Pyramid Hill’s free days, attendees have the opportunity to experience everything that the park has to offer and more. Furthermore, with the CAC’s Spring Family Festival, attendees will have the opportunity to not only meet local artists but to stimulate their creative impulses with a variety of artmaking activities.

How to go

What: Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: Saturday, April 24. The park will offer free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free admission at the museum from noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org. There will be Art Cart rentals available with a one-hour limit for a fee of $20 and $15 for park members.