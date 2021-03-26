Fairfield works with property owners to solve signage problem on Nilles Road

The project was initiated through Fairfield’s partnership with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. After a business survey conducted last year, Pfefferle Auto Service voiced concerns about signage. Because of the odd “L” shape of the property owned by Nilles Holdings, the tire and auto business sits off Nilles Road by some 300 feet and has no signage rights along Nilles.

“This has left Pfefferle without viable signage, and as a result, they’re currently using a box truck that’s parked on the driveway as a de facto sign,” said Kaelin.

Also, on the adjacent parcel owned by TL Property Rental, two of its tenants behind the Sunoco gas station, also do not have signs. One is currently using a banner.

The city has worked with the property owners for the past several months, and the agreement allows the city to provide assistance, Kaelin said. Fairfield will pay for roughly a third of the cost of the new shopping center sign. Pfefferle Auto will remove the box truck from the driveway.

The property improvements and signage represent about a $53,000 investment by the two owners, and Fairfield will contribute $9,000 towards the cost of the shopping center sign. Kaelin said the hope is the sign project is completed this summer.

“We feel this will have a positive impact on the Nilles Road corridor and it would be a benefit to the four businesses on those sites,” said Kaelin.

Pfefferle Auto owner Chris Pfefferle said the development agreement is “a great opportunity” for the business started by his dad, Steve, in 1994.

“It’s going to look a lot better,” he said. “It’s going to clean it up down there, and I appreciate the opportunity.”