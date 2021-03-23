Another event returns: Fairfield Twp.’s spring cleanup to start again in April

Fairfield Twp.’s annual spring cleanup day will return for 2021 after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s cleanup is set for April 10, and will work in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati’s Rock the Block program.
“We have made an effort each year to help our residents to clean up the township, and not being able to do it last year makes this year important,” said Fairfield Twp. Trustee Joe McAbee. “This helps our residents beautify their neighborhoods.”
Credit: Michael D. Pitman
Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer said events like these could begin returning more in 2021 to help residents look forward.
“Holding this event shows that we are beginning to return to some sense of normalcy,” she said. “The township is looking forward to helping our residents clean up and move forward into 2021.”
Two years ago, the township and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati partnered to clean up the Five Points neighborhood. Hundreds of volunteers made 21 exterior home repairs, painted 47 fire hydrants and worked to fill 11 Dumpsters on April 13, 2019.
Rock the Block this year will look a bit different, said Beth Benson, development director with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati. The program traditionally focuses on one neighborhood, it will work across tri-state with small and socially distanced groups, she said.
Groups or families can sign up to volunteer for Rock the Block, Benson said. Those who register to volunteer for Rock the Block will get a T-shirt.
Credit: Michael D. Pitman
“Our Mission at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati is to bring people together to build homes, community, and hope,” according to Benson. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not been able to bring people together to help build homes, but that hasn’t stopped us from continuing to build community and hope.”
Benson said they’ll do some hydrant painting and other cleanup efforts in Five Points and a dozen other projects across the nine-county tri-state region.
Fairfield Twp. Administrator Julie Vonderhaar said there will be two Dumpsters in the Five Points area and about a dozen at the township administration building on Morris Road for various types of refuse, like trash, yard waste, and tire disposal. More details on the cleanup day will be released closer to the date.
FAIRFIELD TWP. ANNUAL SPRING CLEANUP
Date: Saturday, April 10
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dumpsters will be available in the Five Points area and at the Fairfield Twp. Administration Building, 6032 Morris Road