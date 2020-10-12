5 Butler County districts that will return to in-person classes this month

Monroe: Students will return to live classes on Oct. 20. There will be no school for students on Oct. 19, to allow Monroe’s team to prepare for the transition. The district reversed its previous decision to offer only a hybrid schedule of classes involving students attending alternate days.

Middletown: Students will return on a staggered schedule alphabetically from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6 with some students attending classes Monday and Tuesday, then others in class on Thursday and Friday. Students will learn remotely on Wednesdays. All students will return to a normal, five-day class schedule starting Nov. 9. The school has not held any in-person classes this year.

Talawanda: Students will return to in-person classes on Oct. 20 after learning remotely so far this year. The plan also sets up three extra days at the end of this quarter for staff development time to prepare. Those three days will be this coming Wednesday through Friday, the final three days of the quarter.