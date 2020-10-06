Fairfield to return to full in-person classes later this month

Fairfield Schools will join other districts in the region in expanding their in-person classes later this month.
The board of education voted unanimously on Thursday to have students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade in school five days per week and in students in high school in school four days beginning beginning Oct. 26.
For the high school, Wednesdays will be remote learning days so teachers can assess, monitor progress and check in with virtual learning students, the district said. Preschool students will also attend in person all days except Wednesday.
“We had initially asked all of our families to commit to an instructional model for one semester,” the district said in a statement. “However, as a result of this change, we are allowing our families to request a change of placement for the 2nd quarter, meaning virtual students can request to return to school and hybrid students can request to move to virtual.”
Earlier this week, Middletown and Talawanda announced plans for returning to in-person learning after starting the school year with all-remote learning. Hamilton and Monroe also announced recently plans to expand in-school classes.
Districts throughout the region have cited stabilization in coronavirus cases and extensive plans for safety and cleaning in school buildings as reasons for comfort in returning to more in-person learning. Most are still offering virtual learning options for families.