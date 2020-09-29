Another Butler County district will return to in-person classes during coronavirus concerns

“We believe the protocols we have implemented will continue to provide a safe and healthy environment and improve our students' learning opportunities."

There will be no school for students on Monday, Oct. 19, to allow Monroe’s team to prepare for the transition.

Officials said “students who are currently attending the hybrid model and students enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy will be provided the opportunity to change their instruction model for the second quarter. Due to staffing constraints, there will be limited spaces for students who wish to switch to the Virtual Learning Academy in the second quarter.”

Both students and school staffers will continue to be required to wear mask and all safety precautions designed to lessen the likelihood of coronavirus infection will remain in effect, said Demers, who thanks Monroe school parents and students for adhering to the safety measures.

“With all students returning and limited space in our buildings, social distancing will become more challenging. The district will do its best to maintain the recommended social distancing of three to six feet, however, due to capacity and space, this may be difficult to do at all times throughout the day,” she said.