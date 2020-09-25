47 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Casper C. Emmert, 6501 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and obstructing official business.

Roger L. Abney, Jr., 88 Elliott Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua Scott Stamper, 203 W. Place, Trenton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Cassaundra Lenke, 14 N. Lawson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Rittenhouse, 5621 Hamilton Middletown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Johnny Dunn, 5969 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Corey M. Finley, 11 Ibex Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of assault, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

Katherine M. Trumley, 6631 Imhoff Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Daniel Deion Fitzgerald, 6028 Capri Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Brian K. Miracle, 82 Cherokee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Terry T. Tucker, 837 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Matthew C. Wright, 2900 Dixie Highway. #135, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).

Micah Flowers, 5850 Robinson Road, Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to duty to register (direct).

Leonicio Bastida, 787 Vidourek Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Brandon Christopherwayn Pearce, Extra Space Storage, Unit C5-0, 6700 Fairfield Business Drive, Fairfield; indicted on 46 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Raymond Davis, 707 17th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Michael Wilson, 1777 Maumee Drive, Xenia; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and inducing panic.

Jesica Peters, 3672 Kings Mills Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Paul K. Hembree, 214 Bavarian St., Apt. G, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Ashley Nicole McDaniel, 1413 Deerland St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Natasha Compton, 1285 McKeone Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Sage Cameron Streber, 937 Leslie Drive, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possession of heroin; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert George, 311 E. Silver St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Scott Frahm, 8022 Laurelwood Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of telecommunication harassment.

Torrey Duval McClary, 85 Elm Tree, Nesmith, S.C.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a defaced firearm.

Darel Lee Mooney, 133 E. 5th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing criminal tools.

Loretta Ann Phillips, 9 N. River St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse.

Haley Nicole Hipsher, 943 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Daniel Encarnacion, 3957 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. D, Middletown; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; possession of cocaine; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Cody Wayne Clark, 35 Revis Drive, South Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph J. Pettis, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Karen Sue Shepherd, 216 Cline St., Summerfield; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Larry D. Newland, LOCI; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Damitrees Z. Heilman, 210 S. Beach St., Oxford; indicted on one count each of burglary and theft.

Marcus D. Gant, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and tampering with evidence.

Justin Tudor, 3340 Drake Ave., Groveport; indicted on one count of arson.

Ronnie Jordan, 3139 Brackenwoods Lane, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Terrance Ransom, 6050 5th Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Amy Michelle Cox, 1728 Eldora Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Austin Tipton, 6037 Beachview Drive, Apt. 245, Indianapolis, In.; indicted on one count of theft.

Anya Nichelle Dunn, 6037 Beachview Drive, Apt. 245, Indianapolis, In.; indicted on one count of theft.

Ricky James Jones, 19 McJunkin Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Destinie Schools, 4925 Evans Run Road, Georgetown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fabian Esparza-Tapia, 6431 E. U.S. 22/3, Morrow; indicted on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Robert Ethan Steele, 819 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Armondo Ostolaza-Laboy, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 20, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Edward Halbert, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, and reckless homicide.