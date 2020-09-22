Grand jury gets case of man who allegedly broke leg off Jack Daniels statue, ransacked Hamilton store

He entered Noonan’s at about 4:35 p.m. Sept. 13 and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according to Hamilton police. Wright was told to put down the bottle and leave, but he went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniels and returned screaming and threatening employees, said owner Tom Noonan.

Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of CVS and was eventually apprehended by officers, but he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.