Grand jury gets case of man who allegedly broke leg off Jack Daniels statue, ransacked Hamilton store

HAMILTON — A Hamilton man, charged with destroying a statue and hundreds of bottles of alcohol at a Main Street business, had his case bound over to a Butler County grand jury, according to court records.
Jacob Shane Wright, 26, of the 2000 block of Princeton Road, had his preliminary hearing Friday in Hamilton Municipal Court, and Judge Harry Zornow bound the case over. Wright’s bond was set at $125,000, according to court records.
Wright was charged with robbery, two counts of vandalism, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
He entered Noonan’s at about 4:35 p.m. Sept. 13 and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according to Hamilton police. Wright was told to put down the bottle and leave, but he went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniels and returned screaming and threatening employees, said owner Tom Noonan.
Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of CVS and was eventually apprehended by officers, but he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.
Damage estimated to the inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including the door, statue leg and cruiser, according to the police report.