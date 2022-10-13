43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Michael David Shearer, 150 South B St., Apt. 709, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Jason Minton, 1804 Columbia Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Jeffrey Lynn Hibbard, 1207 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Anthony Lee Conlee, 1300 Elm St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Franklin Howard, 2904 Wardall Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and trafficking in marijuana.

Ronnell Shakur McCloud, 2357 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Chester Arnold, 1864 Roosevelt Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

Wilson M. Rivera, 603 Wilson St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and aggravated menacing.

Shamia Lasia Craddock, 5238 Westwind Ave., West Chester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Tinysha R. Jackson, 2270 Westwood Northern Blvd., #2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Nelishay Dayshe’air Nicol Eason, 400 W. 9th St., #1109, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Shania L. Mahone, 2345 Beechmont Ave., #8, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Marcus O. Morris, 6258 Walden Ponds Circle, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence, and resisting arrest.

Donald C. Short, 355 Franklin St., Apt. D, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Jessica Taylor Barnett, 320 Manitee St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated arson.

Christopher Scott Abery Moore, 8811 Grovecreek Court, Centerville; indicted on one count of theft.

Bethanie J. Hawkins, 800 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Jerry D. Woodrow, 566 Pauline Drive, South Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and reckless operation.

Matthew R. Reynolds, 3016 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Austin J. Napier, 2007 Hill Ave., Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kimber Perry Gordon, 2029 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher D. Feirstein, 1020 Reservoir St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Charles E. Stewart, II, 228 Morris Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christina M. Rucker, 145 Starr Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Cory M. Blair, 109 Curtis Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Konrad E. Haight, 1845 Happy Valley Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Justin Howard Rigg, 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, criminal damaging or endangering, and obstructing official business.

Jacob Harold Smith, 489 La Luz Blvd., Apt. 216, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, petty theft, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Luke Robert Schoettinger, 4512 River Cove, Kings Mill; indicted on four counts of assault, two counts of aggravated menacing, and one count each of obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Darrius Deandre Willis, 5011 Ralph Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on five counts each of aggravated robbery and robbery, two counts each of aggravated burglary, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and one count of petty theft.

Christina Ann Perez, 702 Reading Road, Lot 6, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Patrick Gross, 958 E. Ridge Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, violating a protection order, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Nathan Allen, 4573 N. Fairgreen Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Julia Ann Rush, 3528 BookMark Place, Maineville; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Robert Bryan Lewis, 28 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Tiffany Renee King, 9164 Bertha Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

David Allan Fajardo Quiocho, 1747 Sunny Brooke Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and disrupting public services.

Wilbert Franklin Knisley, III, 18755 Huber Road, Fayetteville; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, kidnapping, abduction, felonious assault, disrupting public services, and aggravated menacing.

Brian Nelson Carrier, 2566 Topeka St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Wayne Smith, 935 Franklin Commons Circle, Franklin; indicted on one count each of burglary, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

William Jeffrey Roberson, 10 Harrison St., Middletown; indicted on one count of menacing by stalking.

Reuban Nathaniel Neal, 411 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Athena Gabrielle Walsh, 8711 Ohio 132, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.