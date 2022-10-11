Police investigating death on Hamilton’s Parrish Avenue

Hamilton police are investigating a death in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue.
Detectives are on the scene, but police say they cannot confirm anything outside that this is not connected to Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
Police have roped off the area for about half a block, and are taking measurements, according to a Journal-News reporter on the scene.
We will update this story when more becomes available.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
