Police investigating death on Hamilton’s Parrish Avenue

Updated 20 minutes ago

Hamilton police are investigating a death in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue.

Detectives are on the scene, but police say they cannot confirm anything outside that this is not connected to Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.

Police have roped off the area for about half a block, and are taking measurements, according to a Journal-News reporter on the scene.

We will update this story when more becomes available.

Credit: Nick Graham

