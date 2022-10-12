BreakingNews
Pike County massacre trial: Evidence presented to jury includes text messages, guns

Testimony on Wednesday — Day 22 in the trial of George Wagner IV, who is accused of killing eight members of a Pike County family in 2016 — included text messages between the defendant’s parents in which they discussed his fighting with his brother, Jake.

Jake Wagner and Billy and Angela Wagner, George and Jake’s parents, are also accused in the execution-style killings of the Rhodens as they each were asleep. Angela and Jake took plea deals and are expected to testify in this trial, which is expected to last a few weeks more.

It is believed the killings were committed by the Wagners because of a custody dispute between Jake Wagner and victim Hanna May Rhoden. They share a daughter.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have maintained the Wagners were obsessed with getting control of the girl, who was unharmed in the killings. They said the Wagners, including George and Jake’s parents, Billy and Angela, spent months planning the murders and purchased masks, ammunition and even phone-jamming devices. The brothers dyed their hair a week prior to the massacre.

WATCH LIVE | FEED PROVIDED BY WCPO

In this trial, the defense says George had nothing to do with the planning and execution of the murders. They say he is simply a suspect because he is a Wagner.

Wednesday’s presented evidence also included text messages between Jake and Angela and revealed Angela expressing anger that Hanna had the ears of her daughter with Jake pierced. Texts between Billy and Angela show Billy wanted Angela to stay with him more than the grandchildren and sons. She asks Billy not to make her choose between her husband and her grandkids.

BCI Analyst Julia Eveslage on the stand Wednesday said the words “pink bunnies” and “sprinkls” were code words in text messages the Wagners used when referencing parts to make gun silencers. Texts were shown that have Angela using those words when messaging her son Jake.

On Tuesday of this week, more evidence was presented by agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI agent Perry Roeser showed the jurors guns found at the Flying W farm, a property owned by George Wagner IV’s grandmother, Fredericka. Defense attorney John Parker repeatedly objected, saying the weapons being shown were not used in the killings. He was overruled by the judge every time.

The deceased

Those found dead on April 22, 2016 include 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

