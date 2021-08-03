2 shot in Hamilton this afternoon, police investigating

Hamilton police responded this afternoon to a report of a double shooting on Ross Avenue.
Two men were shot in the 1000 block of Ross at about 2:44 p.m., according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. Police received the call as a shots fired report.
The victims were talking to officers on the scene and taken to Kettering Health Hamilton for treatment.
Burkhardt said it was not a random shooting and detectives are actively looking for the suspects.
Detectives were processing the scene and interviewing all people that were involved or witnessed the crime this afternoon.
The victims were transported to the hospital and there is no information on their condition.
