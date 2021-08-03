journal-news logo
Police investigating stabbing in Hamilton home this morning

By Lauren Pack

Hamilton police are investigating the stabbing of a man early this morning at his residence in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood.

Officers responded to a house in the 2200 block of Noble Avenue about 12:55 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Rodric Pearson, 25, suffered a minor laceration to the left eye, according to the police report. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Burkhardt said Pearson indicated he was stabbed by a person who was at his house. That suspect had fled when police arrived.

