2 more juveniles admit to charges in Warren County carjacking, chase case

The fourth juvenile, a 16-year-old from Dayton, was arraigned Dec. 18 on delinquency charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with order of police, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. The juvenile entered denial plea to all charges, which is the equivalent of a not guilty plea in adult court.

In addition, prosecutors entered a motion to transfer the aggravated robbery charge to adult court. Warren County Juvenile Judge Joseph Kirby set a preliminary hearing on the prosecutor’s motion for 1 p.m. Feb. 1 in Juvenile Court. Kirby ordered the youth to remain in the county Juvenile Detention Center pending further hearings.

The four teens allegedly robbed a Deerfield Twp. man and stole his car about 11:52 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4800 block of Bridge Lane.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled before crashing on the interstate ramp in West Chester Twp. at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. As deputies searched for the suspects, another vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspects again fled resulting in a lengthy pursuit before being stopped in Middletown. Two juveniles were taken into custody.

Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit and two other juveniles were located in West Chester Twp. and taken into custody. The investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.