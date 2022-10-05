10 events to check out in Butler and Warren counties this weekend

Fall is an amazing time in Butler and Warren counties because of nature’s changing colors, good sports, and great festivals and events.
There is no shortage of things to do this month, and this weekend is especially packed. Here is a compilation of some of the activities to check out.
OPERATION PUMPKIN & PUMPKIN FALL CRAWL
This is Hamilton’s largest annual festival and it draws thousands to the city’s downtown, which has vendors, food, music and giant pumpkins on multiple streets. The 2022 event is the 11th time OP has happened in Hamilton, and this year it is accompanied by the Pumpkin Fall Crawl, which encourages people to stroll along the city’s Main Street and visit small businesses there. The Crawl is within the DORA (outdoor drinking) zone.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
FIRST FRIDAY: ITALIAN FEST
Happening every month, “First Friday” ensures Middletown’s arts venues are open for patrons. This includes the Pendleton Arts Center, BeauVerre Studios, the Middletown Arts Center and more. It’s followed by “Second Look Saturdays.” This month’s First Friday is sponsored by The Sons And Daughters Of Italy and will include Bocci at Governors Square, music from a DJ. A passport will take visitors around the downtown area and includes a QR code history walk to learn Italian history and earn a chance to win prizes.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
OXTOBERFEST
For the first time, residents and visitors will experience Oxford’s own take on a German-themed, fall event with Oxtoberfest. The event will also celebrate everything Oxford has to offer. The event in oxford’s Uptown Park is free to attend and open to the public. Food, beverages and other items will be available for purchase.
When: 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday
52ND OHIO SAUERKRAUT FESTIVAL
The annual sauerkraut event is always the second full weekend of October and this year will feature more than 400 crafters and artisans from more than 26 states. The two-day event typically attracts up to 400,000 visitors to downtown Waynesville. Organizers said there will be more than 30 food vendors with sauerkraut items.
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
HOWL-O-WEEN AT GREAT WOLF
Great Wolf Lodge in Mason has family friendly activities special for the month of October. This year’s activities include an elaborately themed Trick-or-Treat Trail, a Monster Bash Dance Party and Halloween-themed yoga, just to name a few. On the popular Trick-Or-Treat Trail, kids can wear their costumes, visit trick-or-treat stops throughout the resort and take photos with their favorite Great Wolf Lodge characters. For kids with food allergies, there’s a special trick-or-treat stop that has non-food treats. The resort is located near Kings Island.
When: Month of October
GREAT AMERICAN BIKE RALLY
Motorcyclists are invited to the Fourth Annual Great American Bike Rally hosted by the Casual Pint, a restaurant and bar at 130 Riverfront Plaza in downtown Hamilton. The 6-mile ride will go along the scenic Great Miami River to Fairfield or to Rentschler Park in Fairfield Twp. Return and park your bike in the “bike corral” in front of the restaurant and then walk up to the downtown area for Operation Pumpkin.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
THE GREAT PUMPKIN FEST
People attending The Great Pumpkin Fest at Keehner Park in October will experience a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, a puppet show and more. The event geared toward families include a pumpkin carving contest, not-so-scary haunted trail, games, crafts and entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and have a bag to collect treats. West Chester’s police, fire and community service departments will offer a touch-a-truck experience at the event as well. Guests may also enter a “Name That Plow” contest for a chance to win a ride in a snow plow later this winter.
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday
LAND OF ILLUSION
The haunted scream park Land of Illusion, at 8762 Thomas Road in Madison Twp., is open every weekend for the month of October. It includes six haunted houses, a haunted trail and more. Those who have an extreme fear of clowns may want to avoid the Killer Klowns Haunted Maze!
When: Weekends in October
MIAMI UNIVERSITY’S HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME
Miami University in Oxford is celebrating homecoming all weekend. There is a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, tailgating at the end of the parade and then the football game against MAC rival Kent State begins at 3:30 p.m. There will be fireworks after the game. Miami has provided a homecoming guide online at https://bit.ly/MiamiHomecomingGuide. The parade starts on High Street across from Cook Field and ends on Sycamore Street at the west parking lot of Millett Hall.
When: Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday
NEW MIAMI FIRE ASSOCIATION HOG ROAST
The New Miami Fire Association is hosting a hog roast at the Izaak Walton lodge, 450 Beissinger Road, to raise funds to help the group put on event and serve the community. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. Those who attend must be 18 or older. The event includes live music, beer, big-card poker and more.
When: 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday
