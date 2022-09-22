The Great Pumpkin Fest in West Chester to include activities for younger children

The event geared toward families is slated for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and will also include a pumpkin carving contest, not-so-scary haunted trail, games, crafts and entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and have a bag to collect treats.

West Chester’s police, fire and community service departments will offer a touch-a-truck experience at the event as well. Guests may also enter a “Name That Plow” contest for a chance to win a ride in a snow plow later this winter.