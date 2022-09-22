BreakingNews
2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games
journal-news logo
X

The Great Pumpkin Fest in West Chester to include activities for younger children

The Great Pumpkin Fest will be in West Chester at Keehner Park on Oct. 8, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Great Pumpkin Fest will be in West Chester at Keehner Park on Oct. 8, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Staff
15 minutes ago

People attending The Great Pumpkin Fest at Keehner Park in October will experience a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, a puppet show and more.

The event geared toward families is slated for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and will also include a pumpkin carving contest, not-so-scary haunted trail, games, crafts and entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and have a bag to collect treats.

West Chester’s police, fire and community service departments will offer a touch-a-truck experience at the event as well. Guests may also enter a “Name That Plow” contest for a chance to win a ride in a snow plow later this winter.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is free and is staffed with volunteers. Organizers said volunteers are needed for two shifts - 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Service hours for students are available. Sign up online at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44a5a92ca4f8c07-pumpkin.

The inaugural Great Pumpkin Fest happened in 2000 and grew out of a Halloween costume contest event in the park.

Keehner Park is located at 7211 Barret Road.

In Other News
1
2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games
2
Hamilton honors couple as ‘2022 Small Business Person of the Year’
3
Upscale steak restaurant, expanded senior center may be in Middletown’s...
4
Butler County auditor fighting to keep evidence out of civil lawsuit
5
Pyramid Hill Art Fair this weekend celebrates 20 years

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top