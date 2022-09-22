The Great Pumpkin Fest in West Chester to include activities for younger children

People attending The Great Pumpkin Fest at Keehner Park in October will experience a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, a puppet show and more.
The event geared toward families is slated for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and will also include a pumpkin carving contest, not-so-scary haunted trail, games, crafts and entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and have a bag to collect treats.
West Chester’s police, fire and community service departments will offer a touch-a-truck experience at the event as well. Guests may also enter a “Name That Plow” contest for a chance to win a ride in a snow plow later this winter.
The Great Pumpkin Fest is free and is staffed with volunteers. Organizers said volunteers are needed for two shifts - 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Service hours for students are available. Sign up online at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44a5a92ca4f8c07-pumpkin.
The inaugural Great Pumpkin Fest happened in 2000 and grew out of a Halloween costume contest event in the park.
Keehner Park is located at 7211 Barret Road.
